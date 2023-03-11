Abu Dhabi: The Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi today opened a two-day outdoor cultural experience collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF). The ‘Festival in the Park’ celebration till Sunday is seeing a variety of family-friendly activities and performances, in addition to inclusive activities for people of determination.
Visitors can join the Drumming Circle, where they can learn to play the drums through imitation with Dubai Drums, or get creative with the Graffiti Art Workshop where they will be introduced to different styles of graffiti such as tags, throws and piece. Visitors can also join the Sustainable Palm Eye Art Workshop with Azza Al Qubaisi who seeks to engage the public with her art.
Performances
Meanwhile the street dance workshop by Dance It Forward covers various street dance styles and choreographies. No previous dance experience is required. There’s also an inclusive dance micro-workshop that will be offering a safe and creative space for people of determination to explore mindful movement and physical and emotional expression.
Visitors can also expect to be entertained by performances, including a stand-up comedy act. For those interested in music, there are Emirati talents who will be performing on stage, including composer and pianist Hamad Al Taee and classical singer Ahmed Al Hosani.
“We are thrilled to once again host Festival in the Park, which reflects our long-term partnership with ADMAF and our commitment to offering a platform for creative expression in a family-friendly environment. The inclusive activities for people of determination also demonstrate our dedication to accessibility, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the festival,” said Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department.
“Umm Al Emarat Park continuously seeks to provide unique experiences that blend education through recreation, arts and culture, and community engagement. This commitment is reflected in all of our initiatives, such as our very own alfresco Park Market, which hosts a variety of family-friendly activities that promote cultural engagement and the arts to visitors of all ages,” she added.