7 food spots to try: Brunches, business lunches, and new dishes in Dubai and Sharjah

If you are looking for new food spots where you can enjoy delicious meals, brunch with friends, have family fun, and sip on complimentary mocktails, Gulf News has picked out the newest food offerings across the UAE. From South Asian flavours to Japanese Sakura-themed sweet treats, there is something for everyone.

Welcome spring Japanese-style

To welcome spring, Yamanote Atelier has launched a Sakura themed menu. From February 23 until March 20 you can enjoy Sakura-themed pastries at all their outlets across the UAE. The limited edition pastries include a Sakura cherry tart, Sakura Danish and a drink called Sakura Lychee Fizz.

Sakura-themed treats from Yamanote Atelier Image Credit: Supplied

New business lunch

Try out the business lunch set menu at the Form Hotel in Dubai’s al Jaddaf area, which is available every Monday to Friday between 12 to 3 pm.

The menu includes starters and soups such as chicken broth, chicken Caesar salad and vegetarian spring rolls. The main course has a Wagyu beef burger, risotto al fungi, penne Arabiatta with shrimps, spaghetti Bolognese, seabass with mashed potato, broccoli and lemon butter sauce, vegetable fried rice and grilled chicken breast with buttered vegetables and mushroom sauce. For dessert, you can choose between a fruit platter or a chocolate cake.

Shawarma burger

Starting from March, The Goofy Cow Burger introduced the Shawarma Burger, inspired by Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine. The Shawarma Burger has a Black angus beef patty, homemade pickles, garlic mayonnaise, shawarma chicken, hummus, sumac salad in a potato brioche-bun.

Shawarma Burger from The Goofy Cow Burger Image Credit: Supplied

Day out for the whole family

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club will host the ‘Yas Acres Family Fair’, a free-to-attend event set to take place from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 11.

In addition to pop up market and live entertainment, kids activities are free throughout the day. Fitness fanatics are welcome to join the free fitness classes for women and children including yoga and tone workout as well as swimming sessions. Children, up to six years old, will be treated to a complimentary Bento box, while adults can buy meals from the restaurants and live cooking stations available on the property.

Celebrate Emirati Mother's Day

India Bistro is offering a free starter or a free mocktail to all the mothers dining in, to celebrate Emirati Mother's Day this March. The offer is available from March 7 to 22, all day. Mocktails include watermelon caipiroska, masala mojito and nimbu shikanji and more or choose from starters such as zaitooni paneer tikka, zaatar murgh tikka, lamb seekh kebab, broccoli dak bangla and more. The offer can be availed at both the Dubai and Sharjah branches.

India Bistro is offering a free starter or a free mocktail to all the mothers dining in, to celebrate Emirati Mother's Day. Image Credit: Supplied

Free mocktails and starters International Women's Day

Pan-Asian restaurant China Bistro is offering a complimentary starter or a complimentary mocktail to all women from March 7 to March 22.

Opt for a mocktail or a starter from their ala carte menu offering chilli cottage cheese, prawn tempura, fire-roasted mandarin chicken, crispy five spiced duck rolls, crispy Thai lotus stem Singapore style and more.

Brunch for art lovers

Enjoy a guided painting session alongside a brunch at the newly opened Pan Asian restaurant, Mogao at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis. The brunch is set to take place on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 19 from 12 to 2pm.

Love food and art? Try out the brunch at Mogao Image Credit: Supplied

The brunch menu will include unlimited selection of starters, a choice of main course and a dessert. Some of the menu items include chicken satay, crispy eggplant, California roll, Thai curry and desserts.

Diners will be provided with all the art supplies to create their artwork under the guidance of an expert art instructor. Booking a slot is mandatory, contact the restaurant for more details.