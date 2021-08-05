Dubai: With the highly-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai just around the corner, Dubai Police have stepped up efforts in organising awareness events for hotel employees in preparation for receiving large number of visitors during the event that will be held over six months, from October 2021 to April 2022.
Dubai Tourist Police recently organised an awareness lecture for the employees of Waldorf Astoria Dubai Hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Police personnel offered tips and instructions to be followed when welcoming tourists and visitors. The lecture also tackled the role of tourist police during Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of adhering to local laws.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem Bin Nawas Al Ketbi, director of Tourist Police Department at Dubai Police, said: “The initiative is in line with Dubai Police’s keenness to maintain reliable communication channels between Dubai hotels and the authorities. We are keen on providing necessary support to this vital industry, whether in the form of security services, raising awareness or providing guidance.”
Smart Police Stations
Al Ketbi noted that they also briefed hotel representatives on recommended security measures to be followed and the role of Dubai Tourist Police in securing the visitors to Dubai. “We made sure that the hotels were briefed on smart services provided by Dubai Police at the Smart Police Stations, the ecrime.ae anti-cybercrime platform, and other means to reach us at any time in case of emergency,” he added.