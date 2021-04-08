Dubai Municipality Abattoirs have started their preparations to cope with the Ramadan rush. Image Credit:

Dubai: Abattoirs of Dubai Municipality have started their preparations for Ramadan with a group of smart applications to deliver slaughtered animals to homes, the civic body said on Wednesday.

These apps include “Al Mawashi,” “Turki,” “Shabab Al Freej,” “Dhabayih Aldaar” and “Al Anoud Slaughters.”

Customers will also be allowed to enter the abattoirs, by applying the precautionary measures for physical distancing and wearing masks, the municipality said.

Working hours

The working hours in all abattoirs during Ramadan will be from 8am until 4pm throughout the week, except for a break for the Friday prayer.

However, the number of customers is reduced according to the capacity inside the abattoirs, in order to ensure that the customers do not gather in the same place, and sanitisers have been placed in the waiting halls to disinfect hands upon entry and exit.

The work in the abattoirs is organisd in such a way that only one person is present when receiving the slaughtered animal’s meat, while the rest of the customers will wait in seats keeping a safe distance. In addition to that periodic sterilisation is conducted throughout the work period on all the facilities of the abattoirs.

Awareness sessions

Awareness sessions and lectures for the workers and supervisors in the abattoirs to educate them are also being held.

The municipality said Dubai abattoirs are keen to enhance efforts to ensure their services are offered smoothly and flexibly and in accordance with the highest standards of quality and excellence.

The fruitful cooperation between the abattoirs and the service providers of the smart apps over the past years has met with great approval by community members, which reflects the keenness of the abattoirs to meet the needs of the customers to the fullest, by always presenting the best to them and by harnessing smart means to achieve their happiness and satisfaction, it added.