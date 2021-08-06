ABU DHABI: Following the addition of UAE to the United Kingdom's Amber List, Etihad Airways will resume passenger flights to London and Manchester from 8th August, 2021, WAM has reported.
Unvaccinated guests
Unvaccinated guests travelling from the UAE will be required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure and to undergo 10 days home quarantine, as well as follow up COVID-19 tests on day two and day eight.
Fully vaccinated travelers
Fully vaccinated guests who had their vaccine administered in the UK, the United States (US) or Europe are exempt from quarantine and the day eight test.
The airline's three daily flights to London's Heathrow have been scheduled to provide guests with a choice departures and arrivals. All 28 weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the UK will be operated Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.