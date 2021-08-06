Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will launch flights from five Indian cities starting tomorrow (August 7). These are from:
- Chenna
- Kochi
- Bengaluru
- Trivandrum
- New Delhi
From August 10, the airline will begin flights from three additional Indian cities, as well as from three Pakistani cities, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for transit passengers to access Etihad’s global network of destinations. these include flights from Ahmedabad (for transit only), Hyderabad and Mumbai, as well as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Etihad will also operate flights from Dhaka and Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Travel rules
Passengers returning to the UAE must have a valid residency and proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel. Unvaccinated people in certain categories eligible to return include medical workers, UAE-based teachers, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, patients undergoing medical treatment in the UAE, and employees who work for federal or local government agencies.
All passengers must apply for permission to return through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website. These latest categories are in addition to previously exempt categories of UAE nationals, Diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders.
All passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions, said the airline.