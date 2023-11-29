Dubai: In a historic move at COP28, the iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the emblem of the Greening Education Hub – Legacy from the Land of Zayed – to commemorate its official launch.
Prior to the Hub's grand opening, the Burj Khalifa's façade was transformed into a captivating display of video clips showcasing the UAE's long-standing commitment to sustainability.
These visuals served as a testament to the nation's unwavering dedication to expanding its global network of partnerships and integrating sustainability and climate education into educational systems around the world.
The captivating video served as an invitation to students and the general public to explore the Hub, located within the Mobility District at Expo City Dubai, throughout COP28 – running from November 30 to December 12, 2023.
The Ministry of Education has forged collaborations with over 40 international partners, leading to the development of more than 30 projects and activations focused on climate education at the Hub. The Hub has attracted participants from 38 countries and will host over 250 sessions and workshops.