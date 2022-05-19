Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed today about the preparations for the 22nd edition of the two-day Sir Bu Nair Festival, that will begin on May 25.
The festival will be held in cooperation with strategic partners Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Heritage Institute, Sharjah Sports Council, and Emirates Marine Environment Group.
There will be media tours, coral reef farming and fixation operations, sea turtle release, sports activities such as running race, volleyball league, in addition to a fishing competition, an accompanying exhibition, a marine bike show, heritage rowing and other activities.
Sandy beaches, clear waters
UAE’s Sir Bu Nair Island is 110km north of Sharjah. It is known for its sandy beaches, clear waters and the richness of its surroundings with coral and fish life. Sir Bu Nair Island has been declared a nature reserve by Emiri Decree No (25) issued by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Sir Bu Nair Island has an area of about 13 square kilometres. The island reserve was included in the International Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar), in order to preserve its environmental components that are rich in biodiversity. It was also included in the Unesco preliminary list of World Heritage sites and its significance was accepted through a memorandum of understanding in order to protect and manage sea turtles and their habitats in Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.