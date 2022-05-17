Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department on Tuesday issued a decision banning camping on public beaches.
The municipality said camping on the public beaches resulted in distorting the appearance of the emirate due to the tent owners closing off areas, trespassing on public properties, and not giving beachgoers an opportunity to enjoy the public places unhindered.
A municipality spokesperson added that there is no permit allowing camping on beaches, noting that community members must abide by the instructions issued to avoid exposure to violations, legal accountability. The spokesperson called for cooperation in preserving the general landscape of the emirate, as the public beaches are considered an outlet for all members of society and attractive areas for tourists that should not be infringed on or closed by any means.
The spokesperson said if anyone from community has questions about this issue, they can contact the call centre on 800661.