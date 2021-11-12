Rain 1-1636712258496
Worshippers perform special prayers for rain at Abu Bakr AlSiddiq Mosque in Sharjah today. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: In keeping with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, worshippers performed prayers for rain in mosques across the UAE today, following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The prayers were performed ten minutes before the call to Friday prayer.

Special rain prayer being performed at Abu Bakr AlSiddiq Mosque in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

In this regard, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said that in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of Dubai, the Department of Islamic Affairs of Sharjah and Awqaf’s directors, the prayers for rain were performed in all mosques and musallahs throughout the country in full adherence to the preventive measures that have been put in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.