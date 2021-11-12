Heading outdoors? Today, the weather will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-18°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-31°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.
According to the NCM, here's what the weather conditions are expected to be like during the weekend over some cities.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-70 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.