How Flame Tree Season blooms into Dubai’s newest cultural tradition

The iconic summer bloom is becoming a lasting symbol of Dubai’s identity
Dubai: What was once simply a spectacular summer bloom has evolved into one of Dubai’s most distinctive cultural movements.
Inspired by the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to expand Flame Tree planting across the emirate, the Flame Tree Season has united government entities, artists, businesses and residents in celebrating a tree that has quietly become a symbol of Dubai’s resilience, innovation and environmental sustainability.
Launched by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through the Dubai Design Lab, the initiative has grown beyond an urban greening campaign into a citywide celebration that encourages people to reconnect with nature, public spaces and their communities during the peak of summer.
In an interview with Gulf News, Rafia Bin Sulaiman, Project Lead for The Flame Tree Season, said the initiative builds on a tree that has long been woven into Dubai’s landscape rather than introducing something new.
“The Flame Tree has been part of Dubai for many years. Our goal was to encourage people to notice, appreciate and celebrate something that has been blooming around them all along,” he added.
According to Bin Sulaiman, more than 50,000 flame trees are already planted across Dubai’s roads, parks and public spaces, making them one of the city’s defining seasonal features.
The initiative gained further momentum following Sheikh Hamdan’s directive to expand Flame Tree planting across Dubai. Future planting will be guided by sustainable landscape planning and environmental considerations to ensure the trees continue enhancing the emirate’s green identity while creating more shaded and welcoming public spaces.
Dubai Future Foundation’s role, she explained, is to complement the expansion by building public awareness and encouraging community participation.
“The objective is not only environmental but also cultural, creating a shared seasonal experience for everyone in Dubai,” she said.
The Flame Tree has proved particularly well suited to Dubai’s climate. Its vibrant orange-red blossoms appear during the hottest months of the year, while its broad canopy provides valuable shade and helps cool surrounding areas.
Research indicates that tree canopies can reduce surface temperatures by as much as 5°C, improving comfort in outdoor spaces during the summer.
Residents are also being encouraged to become part of the movement by planting Flame Trees at home. Saplings are being distributed through community events and public activations organised by Dubai Future Foundation in collaboration with its partners.
The trees grow best in sunny, open spaces with well-drained sandy or loamy soil and require regular watering while becoming established before developing strong resilience to the local climate.
Bin Sulaiman said public engagement has exceeded expectations, with residents sharing photographs of blooming trees, attending community events, requesting saplings and discovering Flame Trees in neighbourhoods where they had gone unnoticed for years.
“One of the most rewarding moments is hearing people say they have lived in Dubai for years without ever noticing the Flame Tree,” she said. “Once they recognise it, they begin seeing it everywhere.”
Beyond beautifying the city, the trees contribute to a more sustainable urban environment by providing shade, lowering temperatures and encouraging greater use of public spaces throughout the summer.
The initiative has also fostered an unprecedented level of collaboration across sectors, bringing together government entities, Emirati artists, cultural institutions, restaurants, businesses and community organisations under a shared theme.
Rather than highlighting a single partnership, Bin Sulaiman said the collective participation has become the project’s greatest achievement.
“The season has become much bigger than any one organisation. Everyone has contributed their own interpretation while remaining connected through a common narrative.”
Looking ahead, Dubai Future Foundation hopes the Flame Tree Season will become an annual fixture on the city’s cultural calendar.
“The bloom already exists. What we are creating is the shared experience around it through participation, storytelling and community engagement,” she explained.
She added that the long-term ambition is for future generations to inherit the tradition, making the Flame Tree Season an enduring part of Dubai’s identity and seasonal rhythm.