How Flame Tree Season blooms into Dubai’s newest cultural tradition

Launched by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through the Dubai Design Lab, the initiative has grown beyond an urban greening campaign into a citywide celebration that encourages people to reconnect with nature, public spaces and their communities during the peak of summer.

Inspired by the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to expand Flame Tree planting across the emirate, the Flame Tree Season has united government entities, artists, businesses and residents in celebrating a tree that has quietly become a symbol of Dubai’s resilience, innovation and environmental sustainability.

The initiative gained further momentum following Sheikh Hamdan’s directive to expand Flame Tree planting across Dubai. Future planting will be guided by sustainable landscape planning and environmental considerations to ensure the trees continue enhancing the emirate’s green identity while creating more shaded and welcoming public spaces.

“The Flame Tree has been part of Dubai for many years. Our goal was to encourage people to notice, appreciate and celebrate something that has been blooming around them all along,” he added.

In an interview with Gulf News, Rafia Bin Sulaiman, Project Lead for The Flame Tree Season, said the initiative builds on a tree that has long been woven into Dubai’s landscape rather than introducing something new.

Residents are also being encouraged to become part of the movement by planting Flame Trees at home. Saplings are being distributed through community events and public activations organised by Dubai Future Foundation in collaboration with its partners.

The Flame Tree has proved particularly well suited to Dubai’s climate. Its vibrant orange-red blossoms appear during the hottest months of the year, while its broad canopy provides valuable shade and helps cool surrounding areas.

“One of the most rewarding moments is hearing people say they have lived in Dubai for years without ever noticing the Flame Tree,” she said. “Once they recognise it, they begin seeing it everywhere.”

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