Cedar Tree Hospitality raises the bar for Dubai catering

Quality, flexibility and scale drive catering excellence
Cedar Tree Hospitality has become one of Dubai’s most reliable and versatile catering providers, known for delivering high‑quality meals and seamless service for both corporate and private clients. Since launching its central kitchen in 2013, the company has expanded rapidly, now producing up to 10,000 meals per day a scale that reflects its operational strength and growing demand across the UAE.
The company’s success is rooted in the leadership of Managing Director Mohsen Ghosen, a seasoned hospitality professional with decades of experience in the catering industry. His deep knowledge, hands‑on management style, and commitment to quality have shaped Cedar Tree into a brand trusted by multinational corporations, government entities, educational institutions, and private clients. Under his guidance, Cedar Tree has built a reputation for reliability, flexibility, and consistently excellent food.
Cedar Tree offers a wide range of catering solutions designed to meet the needs of Dubai’s diverse business landscape. Its Daily Lunch Supply programs include heavy buffet lunches, individual packed meals, healthy meal deliveries, and on‑site cash sale canteens giving companies convenient, cost‑effective options to support employee wellbeing and productivity. These services are especially valued by organizations seeking dependable, long‑term meal supply partnerships.
For events, Cedar Tree provides full catering support for corporate gatherings, training sessions, office celebrations, private functions, yacht events, and pass‑around receptions. Clients can customize their menus freely by adding, swapping, or adjusting dishes to suit their preferences, dietary needs, and budgets. This flexibility has made Cedar Tree a preferred partner for companies that require polished, adaptable catering for both small and large‑scale events.
A signature feature of Cedar Tree’s offering is its extensive selection of live cooking stations, which add an interactive and engaging element to events. Options include English, Arabic, Indian, Asian, Mexican, Teriyaki, Shawarma, Pasta, Sushi, Crepe, Saj, and more each prepared fresh on‑site by professional chefs. These stations bring energy and theatre to gatherings, enhancing the guest experience with freshly cooked, customizable dishes.
For smaller occasions, Cedar Tree’s Party Box Deliveries provide convenient, beautifully presented selections of canapés, pastries, mini sandwiches, and salads ideal for quick meetings, intimate gatherings, or office celebrations.
Cedar Tree’s commitment to safety and quality is reinforced by its HACCP and ISO 22000:2018 certifications, ensuring that every step of its operation from sourcing ingredients to final delivery meets internationally recognized food safety standards. The company’s QHSE team continuously monitors and improves processes to maintain strict compliance and guarantee safe, wholesome meals.
Today, Cedar Tree Hospitality proudly serves an extensive list of major clients across industries including technology, logistics, real estate, education, fashion, government, and finance. This broad portfolio reflects the company’s reliability, consistency, and ability to deliver at scale.
Guided by the long-standing expertise of Mohsen Ghosen, Cedar Tree Hospitality continues to elevate Dubai’s catering landscape with its blend of culinary excellence, operational discipline, and genuine hospitality ensuring every client receives food and service they can trust.