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Fujairah seizes 21 illegal fishing traps near marine reserves

Endangered fish found in traps were released back into the sea during inspection campaign

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Inspectors confiscated 21 gargour, traditional fishing traps widely used in the region. Some were found close to the boundaries of marine reserves, while others were discovered inside protected areas.
Inspectors confiscated 21 gargour, traditional fishing traps widely used in the region. Some were found close to the boundaries of marine reserves, while others were discovered inside protected areas.
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Fujairah Environment Authority has seized 21 illegal fishing traps during an inspection campaign near marine reserves off Dibba Al Fujairah, as authorities step up efforts to protect marine biodiversity and fish stocks.

The field campaign was conducted within three nautical miles of Dibba Al Fujairah coastline to monitor fishing practices and ensure compliance with regulations governing sustainable fishing.

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Inspectors confiscated 21 gargour, traditional fishing traps widely used in the region. Some were found close to the boundaries of marine reserves, while others were discovered inside protected areas.

A number of endangered fish species were also found caught in the traps, the authority said.

The inspection team immediately released the fish back into the sea, while the confiscated traps were handed over to the Dibba Al Fujairah Fishermen’s Association in accordance with approved procedures.

The authority said it continues to conduct round-the-clock inspections to protect marine biodiversity, support the sustainability of fish stocks and curb illegal fishing practices.

Residents and fishermen were urged to report environmental violations through the authority’s hotline on 800368.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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