Endangered fish found in traps were released back into the sea during inspection campaign
Fujairah Environment Authority has seized 21 illegal fishing traps during an inspection campaign near marine reserves off Dibba Al Fujairah, as authorities step up efforts to protect marine biodiversity and fish stocks.
The field campaign was conducted within three nautical miles of Dibba Al Fujairah coastline to monitor fishing practices and ensure compliance with regulations governing sustainable fishing.
Inspectors confiscated 21 gargour, traditional fishing traps widely used in the region. Some were found close to the boundaries of marine reserves, while others were discovered inside protected areas.
A number of endangered fish species were also found caught in the traps, the authority said.
The inspection team immediately released the fish back into the sea, while the confiscated traps were handed over to the Dibba Al Fujairah Fishermen’s Association in accordance with approved procedures.
The authority said it continues to conduct round-the-clock inspections to protect marine biodiversity, support the sustainability of fish stocks and curb illegal fishing practices.
Residents and fishermen were urged to report environmental violations through the authority’s hotline on 800368.