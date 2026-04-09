Abu Dhabi launches 11 hazardous materials guidelines, first globally to adopt UN GHS Revision 11

The move unifies hazardous materials standards to cut incidents and environmental risk
The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre has introduced 11 guidelines designed to standardise the handling, storage, and transport of dangerous goods across the emirate.
The framework, developed in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), marks Abu Dhabi as the first jurisdiction globally to implement the 11th revision of the Globally Harmonised System (GHS). Officials stated the move is intended to unify regulatory standards while reducing the risk of industrial incidents and environmental contamination.
The new directives cover the entire lifecycle of hazardous substances, spanning initial import and manufacturing to packaging, commercial trading, and final disposal. By providing a singular technical reference, the Centre aims to remove ambiguities for private sector operators and logistics firms moving materials through the capital’s ports and industrial zones.
Khalfan Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Centre, said the adoption of the latest international benchmarks reinforces the emirate’s "leadership in safety and regulatory governance." He noted that the clarity provided by these technical standards would create a more transparent environment for the private sector and bolster investor confidence.
Under the new rules, facilities must adhere to updated requirements for labelling and the provision of safety data sheets. The guidelines also specify the exact roles and responsibilities for personnel at every stage of the supply chain, which the Centre believes will improve operational efficiency and response readiness.
Meanwhile, the QCC highlighted the strategic importance of the guidelines in protecting public health and property. Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary General of the Council, said the framework translates complex legislation into "clear and applicable procedures."
"The direct impact of these guidelines lies in raising the readiness of sectors, facilities, and transport modes," Al Shamsi said. He added that the unified system would enable competent authorities to monitor compliance more accurately, ensuring that safety and sustainability remain central to Abu Dhabi’s industrial growth.
The guidelines reflect Abu Dhabi's broader push to translate global safety standards into local practice, strengthening its industrial competitiveness, deepening partner confidence, and embedding a culture of proactive compliance across the emirate's key sectors.