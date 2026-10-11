Rare flat-topped desert hills formed over millions of years can't be restored once damaged
Dubai: A company in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region has been fined Dh150,000 for repeatedly damaging rare desert formations known locally as Al Barqa and failing to comply with orders to suspend its activities, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced.
The agency said it had taken enforcement action against the company following repeated environmental violations that caused damage to a sensitive natural habitat.
The violations included failing to comply with decisions ordering the suspension of activities that were harming the area.
Al Barqa formations are rare, flat-topped desert hills that have developed naturally over millions of years and form an important part of Abu Dhabi's desert landscape.
The formations are particularly sensitive to human activity, and the agency warned that damage caused by vehicles or other encroachments cannot be repaired or restored.
EAD stressed that protecting these natural features is essential not only to preserve the emirate's geological heritage but also to safeguard the wildlife habitats associated with them.
It said the formations represent an irreplaceable natural legacy, making it important to prevent activities that could alter their structure or disturb the species living in the surrounding environment.
Inspections to continue
The agency noted that its inspection teams would continue conducting regular visits across Abu Dhabi to identify environmental violations and ensure that businesses comply with regulations and enforcement orders.
The action against the Al Dhafra company is part of EAD's wider efforts to protect sensitive ecosystems and natural desert landmarks from activities that could cause permanent damage.
The authority also reiterated the importance of complying with environmental legislation and taking precautions to avoid harming fragile natural habitats.
Under regulations previously issued by EAD governing the settlement and appeal of environmental administrative violations, eligible offenders may settle certain penalties by paying 75 per cent of the total fine.
However, settlement is not permitted for a repeat offence of the same type unless one calendar year has passed since the earlier violation.