Abu Dhabi: A model COP28 exhibition is among 30 sustainability initiatives implemented by Khalifa University of Science and Technology (Khalifa University) in Abu Dhabi ahead of the global climate conference, which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.
The university also held a global sustainable aviation forum, an international conference on energy transition. Upcoming projects include an exhibition on climate change activities, a hackathon on food waste, curbing plastic bottles on campus, and a waste-to-clothes initiative.
There will also be a Sustainability Student Club logo design competition for students, a climate action pledge, podcasts on sustainability, and new initiatives from the Club.
Dr Ebrahim Al Hajri, Senior Vice President, Support Services, Khalifa University, said: “KU has always remained adopted as a culture at Khalifa University. It shows in its academic offerings, research outcomes and across all our operations. We are featuring this factor prominently just as the UAE is gearing up to host COP28.”
He added: “Reflecting our status as an academic institution of diverse research and academic strength, we also focus on collaborations in technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability as well as intellectual and human capital. This is in line with the directives of the UAE leadership on energy, water security and sustainability.”
Research patents
Khalifa University’s research endeavours have so far obtained more than 280 patents, with more than 60 per cent of them being new discoveries or technologies related to sustainability. More recently, Khalifa University has listed 54 patents in areas such as advanced materials and manufacturing, clean and renewable energy, environment, hydrocarbon exploration and production, robotics, intelligent systems and data science, sensors, and water and environment.
Saving resources
Khalifa University’s campuses promote energy and water conservation to reduce its carbon footprint. The EHS and Facility Management Department at Khalifa University is implementing a total of 22 initiatives, including plans for reducing 70 per cent of plastic drinking water bottles and introducing self-service dispensers, increasing the recycling of waste from four per cent to 30 per cent, and achieving three per cent reduction in energy consumption for this year.