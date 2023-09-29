Dubai: The latest edition of the Gulf Sustainability Awards, organised by Awards International, has announced the winners.
The GSA️2023 Awards presented their initiatives to category-specific judging panels, and their submissions were subseqeuntly evaluated to pick the winners.
The Overall Winner of GSA️2023 is Qatar Museums - Fire Station.
Neil Skehel, Founder and CEO of Awards International, said, “This was the best GSA ever. In seven years, I haven’t seen so much positive energy to change the impact of business on the planet in a positive way. Well done to our winners and to the overall winner Qatar Museums.”
Speaker and panelist Mohammad Mustafa said, “Sustainability seems grand and something that requires a large amount of planning and resources, but every small impact can make the biggest change. We the youth are burdened with the problems of the climate crisis, but we are blessed with ingenuity and creativity, we must use these tools to shape our future.”
Juhi Yasmeen Khan, one of the judges and advisory board member of the Gulf Sustainability Awards, said, “it was very difficult to judge this year as all the entries did exceedingly well.”
List of award categories and Gold Award winners:
Best Community Development: RECAAP by Veolia
Best Workplace and HR Practices: Schneider Electric FZE
Best Net-Zero Initiative: TAQA
Best CSR Initiative: Aster DM Healthcare
Government Sustainability Initiative: Saudi Mining Polytechnic
Reaction to Crisis: Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADPG)
Best Sustainable Education and Awareness Programme: SEDCO Holding
Most Innovative ESG Initiative: TAQA
Environmental Sustainability Programme: DP World
Learning and Educational Programme: Potential.com and HSBC
Innovation in Sustainable Technologies: CAFU
Sustainable Business Model: DGRADE
Sustainable Business Model - Large Companies: TAQA
UN’s Sustainable Development Goals: Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing
Best Sustainable Product: Toppan Gravity (Gravity Group Ind. L.L.C.)
Best Sustainable Product: DGRADE
Green Building: Qatar Museums - Fire Station
E-Waste Management: Schneider Electric
Water and Waste Management: DGRADE
Water and Waste Management: Drydocks World
Sustainable Team of the Year: TAQA
Sustainable Professional of the Year: VERTECO - David King
Overall Winner: Qatar Museums, Fire Station