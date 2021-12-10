Equipped with reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable bags, the participants spread out far and wide in popular desert picnic areas. Image Credit: Supplied

Fujairah: Around 250 participants joined Day 3 of the 20th Cycle of ‘Clean Up UAE’ campaign organised by Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Equipped with reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable bags, the participants spread out far and wide in popular desert picnic areas. A total of one tonne of waste material was collected, which was handed over to Fujairah Municipality for processing, recycling and disposing.

EEG launched the campaign in Sharjah on December 6. A clean-up campaign was also conducted in Ajman. In total, EEG collected more than 2.5 tonnes of waste from across three emirates.

Environmental sustainability

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder and chairperson of EEG, said. “Fujairah has many popular picnic areas and beaches. But often, whether unintentional or not, picnic trash is left behind in the desert or allowed to scatter. This is why it is very important for people to become aware of the consequences of their action.”

She added: “I am extremely ecstatic to see that people from all across the emirates have joined in the clean-up drives conducted by EEG. This is a proof that people are passionate about environmental sustainability and understand that a clean environment ensures the health of not only the ecosystem and the wildlife, but for people as well. Nature has a way of enthralling you with its presence around you. This positive effect on one’s mind can only be possible when the area is not covered in litter.”

