Dubai: The annual ‘Clean Up UAE’ campaign returns today and will see volunteers from academic institutions, government bodies, corporations, families and individuals, taking part.
Organised by Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), the 20th edition takes place under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
Registration is open for all. More information can be obtained by contacting EEG on 043448622 and eeg@emirates.net.ae.
Activities including tree planting, workshops, recycling are being planned.
The event is scheduled to take place over six days starting today to December 16 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. The event will run from 8.30am to 12pm at all locations.
Biggest edition
Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder and chairperson of EEG, said: “As we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the nation, EEG is proud to announce the start of our biggest yearly campaign, the Clean Up UAE campaign. After 20 long and successful years, the Clean Up campaign has grown to great heights through the help of passionate volunteers.”
She added that the environmental protection efforts have recorded the participation of over 800,000 individuals from hundreds of entities and covered an area of close to 1,000 square kilometres.
The latest campaign will be held in association with Dubai Municipality, Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Fujairah Municipality, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Management of Saih Al Salam Protected Area, and Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department.