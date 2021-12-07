Volunteers at work during the 'Clean Up UAE' programme. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) has conducted the 20th cycle of ‘Clean Up UAE’ under the distinguished Patronage of Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The ‘Clean Up UAE’ campaign is being conducted under the Patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. In Sharjah, the campaign was conducted in association with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. T

EEG began the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the nationwide campaign of ‘Clean Up UAE’. The 20th Cycle of ‘Clean Up UAE’ campaign was launched on Monday. More than 1,200 participants came together at Maliha in Sharjah for this initiative. The participants collected 1,005kg of waste and covered and area of 5km. The EEG team of volunteers managed to segregate 150kg of paper and 35kg of plastic from the total quantity of waste and sent them for recycling.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, co-founder and chairperson of EEG, said: “The volunteers and participants started arriving at the ‘Clean up UAE’ site at 8am, dressed in specially-designed T-shirts and caps for the campaign. The programme started with several speeches given by the EEG chairperson and the vice-chair, followed by a speech by the deputy director of Al Mileha Municipality. Sharjah Police band also performed on the occasion. This was followed by a special performance by children from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. The actual clean-up drive began with the distribution of reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable garbage bags for collection of trash. The volunteers were provided refreshments by supporting entities such as Oasis water, Lacnor Juice and Royal Bakers.”

Abdul Aziz Al Midfaa, the vice-chair of EEG said: “This is only the first day of the campaign. We have six more emirates to cover, with more participants coming together across different emirates. This campaign is aimed at educating members of the UAE society about the dangers of discarding waste improperly.”

He further added “I am extremely delighted to see participation from entities representing academia, government and private sector, who took time off on a working day to actively participate in the efforts of achieving environmental sustainability objectives of the country.”

Campaign schedule for other emirates:

• December 7: Ajman

• December 9: Fujairah

• December 11: Dubai

• December 12: Abu Dhabi

• December 14: Umm Al Quwain

• December 16: Ras Al Khaimah

Reena Vivek, CEO of Zurich Middle East, said: “At Zurich, we believe that sustainability is a mindset and our partnership with EEG reflects our quest to create sustainable value. I’m extremely proud to see our employees engage actively in the ‘Clean Up UAE’ campaign.”

Ali Bin Hamoodah, CEO, National Food Products Company, said : “Our brands Oasis and Lacnor are on a long-term mission to inspire the next generation of youth towards creating a sustainable and healthier tomorrow. We couldn’t imagine a better way to kick-off the first official activity of the Oasis Kids Council for the Environment than by partnering with the ‘Emirates Environmental Group’ on their well-known, sustainability driven annual initiative ‘Clean Up UAE’. This initiative is crucial, not only for driving awareness on the importance of a clean environment, but also for taking an action and teaching the youth by example.”

Al Mar’ashi thanked the sponsors and supporters of the campaign and expressed her gratitude towards Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services for their support and cooperation as well Al Mileha Municipality. The main sponsors are Oasis and Zurich; McDonald’s UAE was the co-sponsor of this event, while Abu Dhabi Terminals, Canpack, Dubai Investments, Ounass and RAKBank are the support sponsors.