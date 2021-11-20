Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Friday launched the first edition of the weekly ‘Farmers Souq’ at Al Nakheel Park in Al Aweer to support local farmers by providing them with the necessary facilities to sell organic fruits and vegetables directly to customers.
The Souq (Market) will run every Friday until March 2022, from 4pm until 11:30pm.
The Souq is an agricultural, social and investment platform that aims to gather citizen farmers in one place to sell directly local organic agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, honey, dates, and herbal products.
Emirati farmers can register subject to the participants’ commitment to Dubai Municipality’s public health and safety standards as well as the food safety standards and requirements, while maintaining the general cleanliness of the site and personal hygiene.