Dubai: Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni donated Dh1 million to the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during Ramadan.

Also, Fazaa Initiative, the Social Security Fund for the Employees of Ministry of Interior, donated Dh1 million to the 100 Million Meals campaign.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is managed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

‘Our responsibility as humans’

Al Zarooni said: “The 100 Million Meals campaign is an open invitation to support and feed the needy in 30 countries during the Holy month of Ramadan. Donating to the campaign is an honour and commitment, because it is an inspiring humanitarian campaign that reminds us of our responsibilities as human beings towards our brothers and sisters across the globe who need help and support.”

Fazaa Initiative

Launched by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for the Ministry of Interior’s employees as part of the supportive initiatives provided by the Social Security Fund for employees of the Ministry of Interior and UAE government sector, Fazaa Initiative provides a wide and unique range of services designed to support its members and is aimed at developing social interdependence and bonds of solidarity to the highest levels.

Ending hunger is possible, together

The 100 Million Meals campaign comes as part of the UAE’s generous efforts to support the second of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals — to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition in the world by 2030.