Dubai: Will someone finally grab the Dh50 million jackpot at Emirates Loto, the region’s first fatwa-approved and fully digital collectable scheme, this Saturday?
Coinciding with the American Independence Day, July 4, could also mean great financial independence to the winner or winners.
Last weeek saw four UAE residents sharing the second-tier rollover prize of Dh2 million, with each taking home a comfortable Dh500,000.
Irish schoolteacher Barry Dwyer, 28, said he was “in total shock when contacted by Emirates Loto” as he had forgotten that he’d even entered the draw. Barry, who is now Dh500,000 richer, pledged he would help his large family back in Ireland and support worthwhile causes with his winnings.
Filipino mums Mariser Alibudbud Jarumayan and Jinkhie Solomon Gallarzan also bagged Dh500,000 each. They too were overwhelmed and emotional with their prize. Mariser said she will share her blessings with her family and a local church in the Philippines while Jinkhie will use the money to cover her son’s education. The fourth winner was from Pakistan but opted to remain anonymous.
The next live draw will take place tomorrow (July 4) at 9pm. It can be watched live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms and on Asianetnews Facebook page.
