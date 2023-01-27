Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Groups will soon train Emirati country managers as part of a new training programme launched under a collaboration between the airline and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA).

The innovative programme is designed to enhance the diplomatic skills of managers stationed around the world, and forms part of the airline group’s new Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme.

A ceremony to celebrate the signing the agreement was held at the Emirates Group headquarters, attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline, and Group, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and member of the board of trustees at AGDA. The agreement itself was signed by Amira Al Falasi, Emirates Group’s vice president for human resources, learning and talent, and Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, AGDA’s deputy director general.

Five-day programme

The AGDA’s five-day programme will provide Emirati Country Managers with a comprehensive understanding of the diplomatic skills needed to effectively represent the Emirates Group abroad, and to achieve their business and commercial objectives. The series of tailored and practical training courses will also serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to enrich Emirati managers’ capabilities in the aviation sector.

“The Emirates Group is a global company based in Dubai. We are proud to represent the UAE’s aviation sector and we work to promote the UAE in all the markets in which we operate. In AGDA we have found a like-minded partner, and we believe our collaboration will further develop and empower our team of Emirati managers to represent our brand across the world. It will enable them to promote more effectively the values and opportunities of the UAE throughout our global network,” bin Saeed said.

Aviation sector

“The UAE’s flourishing aviation sector reflects the success of the nation’s foreign policy. The AGDA’s partnership with the Emirates Group provides a wonderful opportunity to highlight the important role of diplomacy in all domains. Through our collaboration we will equip Emirates Group’s managers with the knowledge and skills they need to consolidate the UAE’s global reputation and position in the aviation sector,” Nusseibeh added.

The Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme highlights the Emirates Group’s commitment to its Emirati talent. It has been developed in collaboration between the Group’s in-house teams and several UAE organisations. It focuses on the development of UAE National Country Managers’ leadership skills and their effectiveness in four vital areas, including international protocol and global trends, media skills, people engagement and management, and diplomacy.

Outstation programme