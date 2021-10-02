The draw has picked seven guaranteed winners who will get Dh77,777 each

Emirates Draw: The first project will be supporting marine biodiversity through its support of a ‘Coral Reef Programme’ in Fujairah that is expected to plant more than 1.5 million coral reef polyps. Each Dh50 entry into thh draw goes toward one coral polyp. Image Credit: Emirates Draw/Facebook

Dubai: In the second-ever draw conducted by Emirates Draw in the UAE for the largest grand prize amount announced in the country, someone could take home Dh77,777,777. Tonight, the draw looks for a grand prize winner yet again, after no one got the grand prize last week.

Dh77 million still up for grabs

Winning number announced

The winning number for the October 2 draw is 4226949.

First and second series of guaranteed winners announced

You can watch the draw results live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.gulfnews.com website and www.emiratesdraw.com, and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

How to join, and how much could I win?

The draw will have seven guaranteed winners of Dh77,777 every week – in addition to an entry for a grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest such prize in UAE’s history.

You can participate by purchasing an Dh50 coral polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

With their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777.