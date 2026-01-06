UAE: Remains of Indian expat maid killed with employer’s four sons in Abu Dhabi crash flown home

Funeral in Kerala for Bushra who was treated 'like family' by employers in Dubai
Abu Dhabi: The mortal remains of Indian expat Bushra Fayaz Yahu, the 49-year-old domestic worker who died in a devastating car crash in Abu Dhabi on Sunday that also claimed the lives of four young brothers, arrived in her hometown in Kerala on Tuesday morning for her final farewell.
The Kerala native, who had been working in the UAE for over two years, was killed when the vehicle carrying her employers' family crashed in the early hours of Sunday as they returned from the Liwa Festival to Dubai.
The accident claimed the lives of all four sons of the family. While Ashaz, 14, Ammaar, 12, Ayyash, five, reportedly died instantly, Azzaam, seven, succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening. The boys' parents, Abdul Latheef and Rukhsana, and the couples’ only remaining child, 10-year-old daughte, Izzaa, remain hospitalised in Abu Dhabi.
Bushra's mortal remains left Zayed International Airport aboard a flight at 11.25pm on Monday, accompanied by her cousin who works in Dubai, sources including a social worker and a friend confirmed to Gulf News.
Her husband and son received her body at Kozhikode International Airport on Tuesday morning.
"Her funeral will be held in her native place today," said Abu Dhabi resident Noufal C, who hails from Bushra's hometown in Malappuram district.
"She came to the UAE more than two years ago. She had visited her family a few months ago and returned. She was very happy with this family as they treated her like a member of the family, not as a housemaid," he said.
Bushra was originally employed at the house of one of Rukhsana's brothers, who also lives in Dubai. When that family flew home to Kerala for the winter holidays, Bushra moved in with Rukhsana's family and accompanied them on the ill-fated trip, confirmed the social workers and friend.
While Bushra's final journey took her back to her homeland, the four young brothers are expected to be laid to rest in the UAE later today. The funeral had been delayed as the extended family grappled with the heartbreaking task of informing the injured parents about the loss of their sons.
The boys' mother, Rukhsana, who was born and raised in the UAE, only learned of the tragedy late on Monday after undergoing surgery for her injured hand. Her husband, Abdul Latheef, had been told late on Sunday night, sources said.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the close-knit Kerala community in the UAE, with friends, relatives and community members rallying around the grieving family. The school community of Arab Unity School in Dubai, where all five children went, has also been hit hard by the tragedy.
