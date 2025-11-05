Ras Al Khaimah Police see 11.6 per cent rise in emergency calls in Q3

Ras Al Khaimah Police maintain 100 per cent response amid call spike
Ras Al Khaimah: The Operations Room at Ras Al Khaimah Police has reported a significant rise in emergency calls during the third quarter of 2025, receiving a total of 129,191 calls through the 999-emergency hotline.
Brigadier Dr Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, attributed the increase to the rapid growth across various sectors in the emirate. “This represents an 11.6 per cent rise compared to the same period last year,” he said.
He confirmed that the police achieved a 100 per cent response rate, ensuring that every call is promptly directed to the appropriate authority based on its nature.
Equipped with advanced technology, the operations room allows teams to manage calls efficiently and provide timely assistance to the public. Brigadier Al Nuaimi emphasised that the setup reflects the police’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community safety, security, and quality of life in the emirate.
In addition, Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to engage the public through the 901 number, dedicated to inquiries and suggestions. “This initiative helps maintain open communication with the community and allows us to use their feedback to further improve policing services across the emirate,” he added.
