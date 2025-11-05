GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Ras Al Khaimah Police see 11.6 per cent rise in emergency calls in Q3

Ras Al Khaimah Police maintain 100 per cent response amid call spike

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to engage the public through the 901 number, dedicated to inquiries and suggestions.
Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to engage the public through the 901 number, dedicated to inquiries and suggestions.
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: The Operations Room at Ras Al Khaimah Police has reported a significant rise in emergency calls during the third quarter of 2025, receiving a total of 129,191 calls through the 999-emergency hotline.

Brigadier Dr Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, attributed the increase to the rapid growth across various sectors in the emirate. “This represents an 11.6 per cent rise compared to the same period last year,” he said.

He confirmed that the police achieved a 100 per cent response rate, ensuring that every call is promptly directed to the appropriate authority based on its nature.

Equipped with advanced technology, the operations room allows teams to manage calls efficiently and provide timely assistance to the public. Brigadier Al Nuaimi emphasised that the setup reflects the police’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community safety, security, and quality of life in the emirate.

In addition, Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to engage the public through the 901 number, dedicated to inquiries and suggestions. “This initiative helps maintain open communication with the community and allows us to use their feedback to further improve policing services across the emirate,” he added.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ras Al Khaimah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rama Duwaji and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Meet Rama Duwaji who quietly shaped Mamdani's rise

3m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends condolences to Qatar after diplomat deaths

UAE president condoles with Qatar after diplomat deaths

1m read
The incident has prompted an immediate investigation ordered by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, Emir of the Qassim region.

Hospital faces probe after family receives wrong body

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received at the Amiri Airport by His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

UAE President arrives in Kuwait for fraternal visit

1m read