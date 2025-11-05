Ras Al Khaimah Police see 11.6 per cent rise in emergency calls in Q3

Brigadier Dr Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, attributed the increase to the rapid growth across various sectors in the emirate. “This represents an 11.6 per cent rise compared to the same period last year,” he said.

In addition, Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to engage the public through the 901 number, dedicated to inquiries and suggestions. “This initiative helps maintain open communication with the community and allows us to use their feedback to further improve policing services across the emirate,” he added.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.