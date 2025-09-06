The 901 Call Centre plays a key role in easing pressure on emergency hotlines
Dubai: Dubai Police’s 901 Call Centre — the dedicated channel for non-emergency inquiries — continues to deliver fast and efficient customer service. In the first six months of 2025, it handled 542,686 communications, including phone calls, emails and instant messages across various chat platforms.
The 901 Call Centre plays a key role in easing pressure on emergency hotlines by offering the public information, assistance and support for non-urgent situations, ensuring community members receive the right service at the right time.
Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, said that during this period the 901 Call Centre received 393,000 phone calls from customers across Dubai, answered 96,610 emails and managed 53,076 instant messages.
Ibrahim stressed that the 901 Call Centre is committed to fulfilling the Dubai Police leadership's vision of enhancing community happiness and making Dubai “the safest city”. He said this is achieved by ensuring quick responses to calls and using modern technologies to handle customer inquiries in multiple languages.
He explained that the centre operates through three platforms covering calls, emails, smart applications and chat services.
The first platform is run by specialised employees who manage phone inquiries, focusing on resolving complaints, suggestions and requests.
The second platform deals solely with transaction-related calls, ensuring the efficient handling of public transactions through Dubai Police’s smart channels.
The third platform is managed by employees with strong writing skills, who respond to customer requests via email, social media and chat services. This includes handling inquiries related to the Dubai Police smart app, Police Eye app, crime reporting tools and other digital services.
Ibrahim praised the Emirati teams at the call centre for their round-the-clock service, highlighting their professionalism and efficiency. “Their efforts reflect the Dubai Police leadership's commitment to enhancing community happiness and ensuring prompt assistance to customers,” he added.
He also noted that the 901 Call Centre provides a wide range of services to the public, including traffic services, criminal-related services, certificate issuance and general community support.
