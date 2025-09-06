GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai Police 901 call centre handles over 540,000 queries in H1 2025

The 901 Call Centre plays a key role in easing pressure on emergency hotlines

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai Police 901 call centre handles over 540,000 queries in H1 2025
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai Police’s 901 Call Centre — the dedicated channel for non-emergency inquiries — continues to deliver fast and efficient customer service. In the first six months of 2025, it handled 542,686 communications, including phone calls, emails and instant messages across various chat platforms.

The 901 Call Centre plays a key role in easing pressure on emergency hotlines by offering the public information, assistance and support for non-urgent situations, ensuring community members receive the right service at the right time.

Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, said that during this period the 901 Call Centre received 393,000 phone calls from customers across Dubai, answered 96,610 emails and managed 53,076 instant messages.

Rapid response

Ibrahim stressed that the 901 Call Centre is committed to fulfilling the Dubai Police leadership's vision of enhancing community happiness and making Dubai “the safest city”. He said this is achieved by ensuring quick responses to calls and using modern technologies to handle customer inquiries in multiple languages.

Three platforms

He explained that the centre operates through three platforms covering calls, emails, smart applications and chat services.

The first platform is run by specialised employees who manage phone inquiries, focusing on resolving complaints, suggestions and requests.

The second platform deals solely with transaction-related calls, ensuring the efficient handling of public transactions through Dubai Police’s smart channels.

The third platform is managed by employees with strong writing skills, who respond to customer requests via email, social media and chat services. This includes handling inquiries related to the Dubai Police smart app, Police Eye app, crime reporting tools and other digital services.

Ibrahim praised the Emirati teams at the call centre for their round-the-clock service, highlighting their professionalism and efficiency. “Their efforts reflect the Dubai Police leadership's commitment to enhancing community happiness and ensuring prompt assistance to customers,” he added.

He also noted that the 901 Call Centre provides a wide range of services to the public, including traffic services, criminal-related services, certificate issuance and general community support.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Unlimited Thai, Michelin ramen and more – Dubai’s best bites await.

Feast on Dubai’s top dining experiences this September

4m read
Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour

Emirati Women’s Day: Luxurious afternoon aeas in Dubai

5m read
Where to celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts

Where to celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts

3m read
Court gavel. Illustrative photo

Woman's call for help leads to deportation from UAE

2m read