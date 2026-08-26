Al Ain boy, 8, dies after electric shock from water cooler

Child was preparing for the new school year before tragedy struck near his home
Al Ain: An eight-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock when he came into contact with a water cooler near a park in Al Ain, in a tragedy that has left his family, school and community in mourning and renewed concerns about electrical safety.
Walid Khaled, an Arab expatriate child, had spent the day preparing for the start of the new school year. Family members said he had packed his school bag, arranged his stationery and was planning to go shopping for his school sports uniform.
However, the excitement of the upcoming academic year turned to heartbreak when the child went out to play with his older brother and friends in a park near the family's home.
According to his father, the family was alerted when Walid's brother rushed back home in a state of panic.
“My son came running towards us, terrified, and told us that Walid was lying on the ground,” the father said.
The family immediately rushed to the scene and found the child unconscious. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.
Recounting the moments leading up to the incident, Ahmed, Walid's nine-year-old brother, said one of the children approached a water cooler located outside a nearby house, a cooler the children had frequently used for drinking water.
“He suddenly fell to the ground after touching it,” Ahmed said. “Walid thought it might have been a prank and went closer to check on him.”
Ahmed said he felt an electric current when he touched the other child and quickly pulled his hand away. Moments later, Walid came into contact with the cooler and collapsed.
“I ran home immediately to tell my parents what had happened,” he said.
The incident has triggered warnings about the risks posed by faulty or improperly maintained electrical appliances, particularly in areas frequented by children.
Meanwhile, grief spread through Walid's school, where teachers, administrators and staff paid tribute to the young student, describing him as polite, kind-hearted and well liked among his classmates.
School officials expressed their condolences, praying for strength and comfort for his parents and siblings as they come to terms with the devastating loss.