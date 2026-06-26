Emergency crews battle carpet market blaze near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are responding to a fire that broke out on Friday morning at the carpet market near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.
Emergency crews were deployed to the site shortly after the incident was reported, with authorities working to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety.
Abu Dhabi Police urged residents to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid sharing unverified information on social media as operations continue at the scene.