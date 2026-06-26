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Fire at carpet market near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi: Authorities urge caution

Emergency crews battle carpet market blaze near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities work to contain market fire, urge residents to follow official updates
Authorities work to contain market fire, urge residents to follow official updates
File photo

Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are responding to a fire that broke out on Friday morning at the carpet market near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.

Emergency crews were deployed to the site shortly after the incident was reported, with authorities working to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid sharing unverified information on social media as operations continue at the scene.

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