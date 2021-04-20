Dubai: Dubai Police reunited an elderly Russian tourist with her husband after she was lost for three hours.
According to Colonel Dr Mubarak Bin Nawas Al Ketbi, Director of Dubai Tourist Police, the Russian couple arrived in the country and stayed at a hotel in the Al Barsha area of Dubai.
The husband alerted the police that his elderly wife went exploring the area and was missing thereafter. “She went outside the hotel without informing her husband and didn’t return. Her husband said that she only spoke Russian. After three hours, police patrols found her and reunited her with the husband,” said Col Al Ketbi.
Dubai Police Command Room received information from Al Barsha police that an elderly woman was lost and stopping motorists to take her back to the hotel. “She was speaking in Russian and did not remember her hotel. She was stopping cars, asking to drop her at the hotel. A police patrol went to identify the woman and found that she was the missing wife of the man who had sought police help to trace his wife.”
According to Dubai Police, in a moving moment, the elderly couple broke into tears when they were reunited. They thanked Dubai Police for their quick response and for providing support during their visit to the country.
Col Al Ketbi pointed out that Dubai Police were keen to spread happiness among all members of the society and help visitors coming to the country.