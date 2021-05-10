Dubai: Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held in Dubai (on Wednesday or Thursday) in strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) said on Monday.
The Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE will be as follows:
- Abu Dhabi: 05.57am
- Al Ain: 05.50am
- Madinat Zayed: 06.01am
- Dubai: 05.52am
- Hatta: 05.49am
- Sharjah: 05.51am
- Ras Al Khaimah: 05.48am
- Fujairah: 05.48am
- Umm Al Quwain: 05.50am
- Ajman: 05.51am
The Musallah Al Eid prayer halls will open 30 minutes before the Eid Al Fitr prayer and close immediately after the prayer, while the women’s prayer halls will be closed until further notice, authorities in Dubai said on Monday.
The committee for sighting the crescent of Shawwal invited Muslims in the UAE to observe the crescent moon tomorrow evening Tuesday 29 Ramadan 1442 H corresponding to May 11, 2021. According to a tweet by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ramadan 29 from Shawwal 3 of 1442 Hijri will be paid holidys on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr for private sector employees in the UAE.