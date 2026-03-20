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Eid Al Fitr celebrations light up Dubai’s famous landmarks

Families flock to Dubai's parks and malls for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations

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WAM
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Dubai’s world-class attractions, entertainment venues, and shopping centres saw a surge of activity on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

A diverse array of events and seasonal promotions drew residents and visitors alike to the heart of the city's festive celebrations.

Major landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and City Walk, recorded significant footfall from the early hours.

The pleasant weather encouraged families to flock to public parks and outdoor spaces, while restaurants and cafés throughout the emirate enjoyed a bustling atmosphere.

Leading malls across the city have rolled out integrated experiences combining retail, leisure, and hospitality. This coordinated effort reinforces Dubai’s standing as a premier destination for festive tourism.

During a field tour, visitors at the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall expressed their delight in exploring the city’s various offerings, with many travelling from outside the emirate specifically for the holiday.

Across the city, a rich programme of cultural and family-oriented experiences is currently underway. The 'Eid in Dubai' celebrations serve as the grand finale of the Season of Wulfa, which began with Hag Al Leila and continued throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A wide network of cultural venues and government entities is hosting heritage-inspired events and live performances, ensuring a memorable celebration for the entire community.

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