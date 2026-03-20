Eid Al-Fitr 2026: UAE couple welcomes Eid baby at midnight

This Eid will always remain close to our hearts, said the couple in a statement
As the clock struck midnight and Eid Al-Fitr began, celebrations took on a deeply personal meaning for Pakistani couple Saqib Rauf and Farah Diba Sakib. Inside Burjeel Hospital, the couple welcomed their newborn son, an arrival that felt nothing short of poetic on a day defined by joy, gratitude and renewal. Weighing 3.44 kg, the baby boy is their second child, but his timing made the moment memorable.
Reflecting on the experience, Saqib shared, “This Eid will always remain close to our hearts. Welcoming our baby at this time feels especially meaningful. Moments like these remind us of what truly matters. We hope his arrival brings brighter days ahead for everyone.” He added that he feels incredibly fortunate and is determined to give his son a bright and promising future.
For the medical team, too, the moment carried emotional weight. “Being part of such moments is always deeply fulfilling.
"Welcoming a new life is a powerful reminder of hope and continuity. When a baby is born on a day of celebration, it adds an extra layer of significance for the family and for us as caregivers. We are honoured to support families during these milestones and wish the baby a healthy and fulfilling journey ahead,” said Dr Sailaja Vuppu, HOD and Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology.