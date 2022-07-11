Sharjah: Sharjah did not record any deaths on its roads during the Eid Al Adha holidays, according to Sharjah Police.
The call centre at the Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received 22,112 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during the holiday period between July 9 and July 11, Lieutenant Colonel Hamid Obaid Al Hajri, Deputy Director of Operations at Sharjah Police, said.
He said most of the calls were related to minor accident reports and general inquiries which were promptly attended to.
Lt.Col. Al Hajri said the Operations Department received calls round the clock. The response time was five minutes, one of the best in the realm.
He also reminded the public to call 999 only in cases of genuine emergency. For non-emergency calls, the public should call 901.
Traffic management
On the traffic side, Captain Saud Al-Shiba, Director of Sharjah Police’s Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, said the traffic plan that was developed and implemented by the administration during the Eid Al Adha holiday, with the participation of various units in Sharjah Police, proved very successful.
He said despite the heavy traffic flow on internal and external roads and the large presence of visitors in various parks in the emirate, public awareness of traffic safety measures contributed to a smooth sail, with no major mishaps or deaths recorded during the holiday period.
He praised the public’s cooperation with the traffic police. He also lauded the efforts made by all members of the Sharjah Police force.