Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police gave Eid Al Adha gifts to 50 children Al Ain Al- Tawah Center and Zayed Al Alya Foundation as part of the ‘Eid Joy’ initiative of Al Ain Traffic and Patrol Department.
Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Mahiri, director of the department, said the initiative included distributing drawing books to children and other gifts.
Children also enjoyed and learned from the Child Traffic Patrol, which is a small smart car that demonstrates the nature of police work, and is equipped with a smart screen display and camera.
Moreover, the department organised awareness presentations on traffic safety rules. The children also watched cartoons and took part in traffic awareness competitions.
At the end of the event, group photos were taken with the children expressing their joy and happiness to participate in the event.