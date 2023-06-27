Abu Dhabi: To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Abu Dhabi is preparing to hold dazzling fireworks showcases and concerts throughout the emirate, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region. These events will showcase extraordinary performances by both local and international artists.

This Eid Al Adha, Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has revealed an itinerary of exciting events and activities.

From June 28 to 30, both residents and visitors can revel in a multitude of celebration options spanning Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. As the Eid festivities mark the beginning of the season, the "One Summer Isn't Enough" campaign invites everyone to unlock a world of adventure at diverse indoor theme parks, captivating cultural sites, and other extraordinary attractions with the exclusive Abu Dhabi Summer Pass.

Waterfront fireworks

Waterfront fireworks will be displayed in Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Bay Waterfront and Al Hudayriyat Island on June 28 from 9:00 pm to 9:10 pm.

AbuDhabi will host fireworks displays and concerts across the emirate, Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region. Image Credit: ADMediaOffice/Twitter

An arena concert

Rabeh Sager will perform some of his songs on 30th June at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Family-friendly dining

Big Eid Lunch at Sidekicks – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, from June 28 to July 2, 2023, 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

What’s happening in Al Ain?

Discover a lush garden city with Abu Dhabi's oldest permanently inhabited settlements and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al Ain. Filled with expansive greenery and lush and ancient oases, stroll along shaded pathways and visit historical forts, archaeological parks, charming camel markets and vibrant souks with authentic Emirati culture and crafts.

Live music

The iconic singer Assala Nasri will perform in Al Ain Convention Centre on June 29.

Stadium fireworks

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium will feature a firework display on 28th June from 9:00 pm to 9:10 pm.

What to expect in the Al Dhafra region?

Located in the western region of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafrah gives visitors a taste of the traditional desert-meets-the-sea lifestyle with its dramatic sand dunes, stunning shorelines and fascinating history that still resonates through a wide range of ancient forts, ruins and nature.

A trio of fireworks displays