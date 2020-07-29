Eid Al Adha - social distancing
Image Credit:
Also in this package

Dubai: Eid Al Adha this year is unlike any other, with celebrations dampened by the global pandemic and resultant precautions. Public and private sector employees get a long weekend, starting July 30 with work resuming on August 3. Eid prayers should be performed at home, UAE authorities reiterated on Wednesday. There are also strict rules and penalties attached to family visits, gatherings etc. 

Also see

Here are the Eid Al Adha prayer timings across the UAE. For updated prayer timings daily, use Gulf News' dedicated page. 

Abu Dhabi: 06.07am

Dubai: 06.03am

Sharjah: 06.06am

Ras Al Khaimah: 06.03am

Fujairah: 06.02am

Umm Al Quwain: 06.05am

Ajman: 06.05am