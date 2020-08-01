Ras Al Khaimah: Emirati youths helped an owner regain his stock after some of the goats in his possession, meant for Eid sacrifice, broke loose on the road — with one even jumping into the sea!
Video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media .
The goats that made a desperate bid to run away to freedom from being slaughtered on the first day of Eid Al Adha, were all rescued.
The incident occurred on Thursday (Arafat Day — Dhu Al Hijja 9).
The runaway goats, which were meant to be sacrificed, broke free from the ropes they were tied with and started to run off towards the road and the sea shore. One of the goats then ran straight into the sea and started to swim, even as the owner attempted to capture it.
Three Emirati youths then jumped into the sea, rescued the goat and brought it to the shore. Some others, meanwhile, ran to the road and caught the other runaway goats and returned them to the owner.