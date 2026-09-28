Why professionals should stop chasing every new skill trend

Before you take another course, identify your career skills gap, say experts at GN LevelUP
Professionals do not need to chase every new course or qualification gaining popularity in the job market. Educators at Gulf News LevelUP said the more important step is to identify where an individual’s skills fall short, understand what employers are likely to need and then choose learning that can close that gap.
As new technologies and job roles emerge, the pressure to keep adding skills can make professionals lose sight of what is actually relevant to their careers. Experts on the Stop Chasing Trends: Focus on the Skills That Matter panel said learning should have a clear purpose, with professionals strengthening their core expertise while developing adjacent skills that can expand their career options.
Prof. Darshita Fulara Gunwant, Assistant Professor, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said professionals should remain aware of emerging trends without allowing them to dictate their learning choices.
“Being trend-aware is a must for everyone, but being trend-driven is something we should avoid. Learning is good, but learning without direction is not necessarily useful,” she said.
A finance professional, for example, may need to understand how AI can be applied to finance rather than pursue an entirely new qualification in AI. The starting point, she said, should be an honest assessment of where the professional stands and what is missing.
“Not everything that is trending is something you should pursue. You need to identify the skill gap you currently have and ask yourself: Where do I stand, and is this skill actually required for my career?”
That assessment should also extend beyond a person’s current job description. Employers’ requirements can change, and skills can lose relevance over time.
“Skills we had 10 years ago may no longer be relevant today,” Prof Gunwant said. “Professionals should therefore strengthen their core area while developing knowledge of adjacent disciplines.”
Once the gap is clear, the next question is how best to bridge it. A postgraduate degree may make sense for someone planning a significant career transition, while a certification, micro-credential or short course may be more appropriate when a professional needs a specific skill quickly.
“One size does not fit everyone. You first need to understand your requirement and then look at market demand and relevance,” Prof Gunwant said.
Dr Ravi Chatterjee, Associate Professor, Symbiosis International University Dubai, said uncertainty can itself lead professionals to accumulate qualifications without considering whether they can use them.
“There is a trend that when there is uncertainty, people tend to pursue higher qualifications and keep adding degrees because they are unsure how the market will react or where they will move within the industry.”
But qualifications alone do not guarantee workplace capability. “Adding degrees is one thing; knowing how to execute is another,” Dr Chatterjee said, urging professionals to look for programmes that include internships, projects, master’s theses or other opportunities to apply what they learn.
Rather than preparing for only one job title, professionals can look for skills that recur across different roles and industries.
“Look at the specific skills that are repeatedly required across different roles and identify where you fit,” Dr Chatterjee said. “Look for skills that are relevant across different job roles. Those are the capabilities you should build, regardless of the specific path you eventually take.”
The experts also stressed that technical skills should be matched with communication, leadership, negotiation, strategic thinking and empathy.
Prof Gunwant suggested giving the process time: spend about three months diagnosing the gap, focus on one or two priority areas over the next six to nine months, and then assess whether the learning has delivered a meaningful return.