Dubai: The Indian High Group of Schools, Dubai, opened a brand new block at their Oudh Metha branch today.
The new block was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, in the presence of Abdulla Al Karam, Director of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Girish Jethwani, the chairman of IHS, Punit MK Vasu, CEO of IHS, and Dr L.M. Pancholia, senior trustee and former honorary chairman, and other members of the board.
Sheikh Ahmed was given a guided tour of the new block by senior representatives of IHS students who apprised him of the heritage and history of their school.
Speaking to Gulf News on the significance of the occasion Vasu said: “It gives us great pleasure to add nearly 60,000 square feet of space to the existing school complex in Oudh Metha, with the inauguration of Block A in our 60th anniversary year. The new block will have state-of-the-art facilities, new laboratories, a happiness centre to address mental health issues of students and many larger, spacious classrooms.”
Jethwani added: “We are an affordable school, but despite the current pandemic situation, our board of trustees has not cut back on providing the best facilities to our students and we will continuously strive to provide the best facilities.
The current student strength of the school stands at 13,000 and the new block expansion is expected to augment this strength.