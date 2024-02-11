Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Sunday announced the shift to distance education in “all educational institutions in the emirate” tomorrow, Monday, February 12, due to the current weather conditions.
Earlier today, government public schools and federal higher education institutions across the UAE were asked to shift to remote classes on Monday. In Dubai, private schools, nurseries and universities were urged to be flexible with their policy governing in-person attendance of students, and exercise the option of distance learning if deemed necessary on Monday.