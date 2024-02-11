Distance learning
Sharjah announces the shift to distance learning in all educational institutions tomorrow. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Sunday announced the shift to distance education in “all educational institutions in the emirate” tomorrow, Monday, February 12, due to the current weather conditions.

Rain in UAE

Earlier today, government public schools and federal higher education institutions across the UAE were asked to shift to remote classes on Monday. In Dubai, private schools, nurseries and universities were urged to be flexible with their policy governing in-person attendance of students, and exercise the option of distance learning if deemed necessary on Monday.