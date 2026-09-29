More than 57,000 new students enrolled in 2024-25
More than 57,000 new students enrolled at UAE universities and higher education institutions during the 2024-25 academic year, the highest intake recorded in a decade, as universities rethink how they prepare graduates for a job market increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.
The figure, covering 66 reporting higher education institutions, represents a 13 per cent increase compared with the previous academic year.
At the same time, the skills students will need after graduation are changing. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, 41 per cent of workers’ core skills in the UAE are expected to change by 2030.
Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said students are also looking for more from their university experience.
“Today’s students are looking for much more than a degree,” he said.
“They expect learning to be flexible, technology-first, globally connected, and closely aligned with future career opportunities.”
As AI becomes more widely used across different industries, Aouad said universities need to teach students how to use the technology while also knowing when to question its results.
“Students need to learn not only how to use AI, but also when to question it, challenge it, and apply sound judgement to its outputs,” he said.
Critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and responsible decision-making are becoming increasingly important alongside technical skills, he added.
Aouad also said internships, research, competitions, industry projects and other workplace experiences should become a greater part of university education.
These opportunities can give students practical experience before graduation and help them understand how knowledge learned in the classroom is applied at work.
Universities are also introducing programmes linked to sectors growing across the UAE.
ADU, for example, has added programmes covering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, fintech, digital media, video game design, public health, psychology and medical laboratory sciences.
The university has graduated more than 31,000 students since it was established and has welcomed more than 25,800 expatriate students.
Aouad said universities will need to continue updating their programmes as technology and industries change.
“By 2030, the most successful universities will be those that combine academic excellence with agility,” he said, adding that graduates may increasingly need to prepare for careers that do not yet exist.