Dubai: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) Council held its fourth meeting for the 2021-2022 academic year, chaired by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University.
The chancellor discussed UAEU’s successful participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. The university was the only national academic institution to have its own pavilion at the mega global event. The pavilion reflected the institution’s vision to pioneer a new role for education through the concept of ‘University of the Future’. The University’s pavilion featured an insightful learning journey designed to help people discover their authentic nature as pathfinders. A breath-taking immersive experience brought to life UAEU’s innovative approach to higher education. The pavilion witnessed a large turnout of visitors eager to learn about leading educational institutions in the country.
Nusseibeh stressed the importance of enhancing efforts to achieve the university’s mission to make a positive contribution to the advancement of the UAE by delivering undergraduate and graduate education that meets international standards.
The council also discussed several strategic projects undertaken in line with the ‘Principles of the 50’ — ten principles that will serve as core guidelines for all institutions in the UAE over the next 50 years as part of enhancing political, economic and social development. Furthermore, the council discussed the recommendations of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, following the visit of the WACSC committee from March 8-10, 2022, as part of confirming the institutional accreditation of the university.
The council also discussed the report of Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chair of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee. In accordance with its recommendations, the council approved a new Masters programme in English and Cultural Studies at the university, two virtual research institutes on Precision Medicine and Food Security in arid lands, and the change in the title of the Department of Special Education to the Department of Special and Gifted Education.
In keeping with its responsibility for fiduciary oversight, the UAEU Council received a report from Dr Tariq bin Hendi, Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Based on the recommendations presented, the council approved the UAEU’s audited financial statements for 2021, noting the UAEU’s financial statements for the first quarter of 2022, and approved the budgetary targets for 2023.