Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, today opened the new campus of University of Birmingham in Dubai.
The campus covers an area of 30,000 square metres. The university offers 46 academic programmes, including artificial intelligence, computer science, biological science, and sports training among others.
More than 46 private universities are in Dubai in which thousands of students from various countries are enrolled, Sheikh Hamdan said.
“We will have new and prestigious universities that will soon join our academic cities. Our first goal is to make Dubai a main capital of education to receive students from across the world,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
The University of Birmingham is ranked among the 100 best universities in the world. Ten of its graduates are Noble laureates.
The University of Birmingham Dubai offers the same curriculum and adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the UK Birmingham campus. Students who graduate from the University of Birmingham Dubai will receive the same University of Birmingham degree certificate and transcript that students on the campus in United Kingdom receive.