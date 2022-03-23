The extension is the second facility after the university’s flagship campus in Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP). Its inauguration was attended by senior officials from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); DIAC; Amanat Holdings, the joint venture partner of Middlesex University Dubai; and Middlesex University London.

Middlesex University Dubai’s DIAC campus extension first opened in September 2021. Combining the extended facility with the flagship campus in DKP, Middlesex University Dubai now boasts a community of over 4,000 students from 118 countries across its two learning centres.

Led by Professor Nic Beech, Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University, and Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, the opening event featured a tour of the DIAC campus extension.

The facilities include creative spaces such as the Innovation Hub and Student Thinktank. DIAC students can also access the same services as those based at DKP, including Careers and Employability support, academic enrichment through the Centre for Academic Success, and a wide range of student clubs and sports teams.

KHDA Director-General Dr Abdulla Al Karam said: “The extension of Middlesex University’s Dubai campus builds on our mission to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading international study destination. Dubai’s higher education sector is continuing to grow rapidly, both in terms of student numbers and the programmes on offer, and this make us more committed than ever to provide world-class education in the UAE and support Dubai’s aspirations.”

Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of DIAC and DKP, said: “The key role of academic institutions in attracting and nurturing future generations of creators, entrepreneurs and specialists has laid the landscape for the country’s economic growth, innovation and competitive industries.”

He added: “For nearly two decades, our academic ecosystem has contributed to advancing and promoting Dubai’s attractiveness to renowned universities and top-scoring students to consolidate the knowledge-based economy. Seeing a long-standing partner like Middlesex University expand and offer a multi-site campus is rewarding because it demonstrates the growing demand of students seeking out Dubai for higher education. We look forward to the university continuing the drive for academic excellence and supporting the ambition to provide a world-class education environment for future-ready students.”

Relaxed visa laws

Professor Nic Beech said: “The UAE’s vision to become one of the best countries in the world is underpinned by world-renowned, talent-driven education. Middlesex has long been committed to helping the UAE achieve its vision as an international education hub, and the campus extension forms a key part of this mission. Indeed, our education services have never been more accessible to students from across the world. With the UAE relaxing its visa laws, more and more young people are able to move here to study, and continue to work remotely for companies back in their home countries at the same time.”

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes said: “Our expansion to DIAC has been highly successful and we have already welcomed new students from nearly 30 countries. As we build on our reputation as the leading UK university of choice in the region, producing the top talent who will contribute to the UAE’s ambitious national development, we look forward to empowering even more students and inviting them to launch their global careers at our campus extension at DIAC.”