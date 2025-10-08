UAE students get free one-year subscription of Google’s Gemini Pro

This major initiative is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s National AI Strategy, which aims to establish a highly skilled, AI-ready talent base. Eligible students aged 18 and above have until December 9, 2025, to register for the free service using their personal email accounts.

Dubai : UAE has joined forces with Google to provide all university students with a complimentary, year-long subscription to the Gemini Pro plan, instantly equipping the nation's youth with some of the world’s most advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

These features allow students to use the Gemini app for tasks like converting lecture recordings into podcast-style summaries, creating interactive practice quizzes from their notes, or generating high-quality study materials, ensuring they are well-prepared for an increasingly AI-driven professional landscape.

'This shows a growing appetite among students and educators to experiment with AI for learning and creativity,' Nakache said. 'Our collaboration with the UAE Government ensures students across the country can benefit equally from Gemini's latest models and features to enhance their research skills and thrive in their educational journey.'

Anthony Nakache, Google's Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, pointed to recent data illustrating this trend. He noted that searches related to AI and education in the UAE have jumped by 110 per cent over the past two months compared to the same period last year.

'The UAE continues to prioritize advancing national talent through the use of AI technologies," Al Olama stated. He emphasized that the government's forward-looking strategy centers on "empowering society through technology and strategic partnerships that foster continuous learning and innovation.'

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

