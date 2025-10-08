UAE students get free one-year subscription of Google’s Gemini Pro

This major initiative is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s National AI Strategy
Dubai: UAE has joined forces with Google to provide all university students with a complimentary, year-long subscription to the Gemini Pro plan, instantly equipping the nation's youth with some of the world’s most advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
This major initiative is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s National AI Strategy, which aims to establish a highly skilled, AI-ready talent base. Eligible students aged 18 and above have until December 9, 2025, to register for the free service using their personal email accounts.
The move is designed to integrate AI deeply into the higher education experience, fostering innovation, enhancing research, and preparing graduates for a job market increasingly shaped by technology.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, highlighted the initiative as a reflection of the UAE's dedication to national talent development.
'The UAE continues to prioritize advancing national talent through the use of AI technologies," Al Olama stated. He emphasized that the government's forward-looking strategy centers on "empowering society through technology and strategic partnerships that foster continuous learning and innovation.'
The collaboration comes at a time when student interest in AI-powered study aids is dramatically rising across the country.
Anthony Nakache, Google's Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, pointed to recent data illustrating this trend. He noted that searches related to AI and education in the UAE have jumped by 110 per cent over the past two months compared to the same period last year.
'This shows a growing appetite among students and educators to experiment with AI for learning and creativity,' Nakache said. 'Our collaboration with the UAE Government ensures students across the country can benefit equally from Gemini's latest models and features to enhance their research skills and thrive in their educational journey.'
The complimentary Gemini 2.5 Pro subscription opens the door to a suite of powerful generative AI models and productivity tools:
Gemini 2.5 Pro: Provides students with access to Google's most capable AI model, ideal for tackling complex research assignments and deep brainstorming sessions.
Deep Research: An advanced feature designed to summarize and synthesize insights from hundreds of sources across the internet, saving students countless hours on literature reviews.
NotebookLM: A 'thinking companion' that helps organize thoughts, notes, and documents, now with enhanced capabilities for generating audio and video overviews of source materials.
Veo 3: A creative tool that allows users to generate short, 8-second videos with custom audio from simple text prompts or images.
2 TB of cloud storage: Students will also receive expanded storage space for their digital files, photos, and coursework across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.
These features allow students to use the Gemini app for tasks like converting lecture recordings into podcast-style summaries, creating interactive practice quizzes from their notes, or generating high-quality study materials, ensuring they are well-prepared for an increasingly AI-driven professional landscape.
