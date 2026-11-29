Students advised against sharing photographs, identity numbers and login credentials
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has warned parents and students against sharing seven types of personal and sensitive information with artificial intelligence tools, citing concerns over data privacy and the risk of children inadvertently disclosing confidential information.
According to the ministry’s parents’ guide to artificial intelligence in education, students and parents should avoid sharing the following information with AI-powered platforms:
Personal information
School system login credentials
Identity card numbers
Photographs
Geographical locations
Private family information
Sensitive school-related data
The guide explained that entering personal information into AI systems could expose sensitive data, particularly as children may unintentionally disclose confidential information while interacting with chatbots and AI-powered applications.
The ministry urged parents to immediately contact school authorities if their children encounter ethical or security concerns related to the use of artificial intelligence.
The guide identified three situations requiring immediate reporting: cyberbullying, hacking and the misuse of data.
School administrators will direct parents to the appropriate reporting procedures to ensure that incidents are addressed promptly.
The guide also called on families to regularly remind their children not to share personal or school-related information with artificial intelligence tools.
Parents were encouraged to guide their children towards using applications approved or recommended by their schools or the Ministry of Education.
The guidance places particular emphasis on the role of families in helping children use artificial intelligence responsibly while protecting their privacy and personal information.
The Ministry of Education has earlier identified 12 artificial intelligence tools that could support students’ learning, creativity, research and academic development.
According to the ministry’s parents’ guide to artificial intelligence in education, the suggested tools include Canva, ImagineArt, Suno, Lovable, Perplexity, NotebookLM, Manus AI, Falcon, Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT 5 and Microsoft Copilot.
The guide outlined various educational uses for these platforms, including creating presentations, generating images and videos, composing music, developing applications, conducting research, learning languages, writing stories, generating practice questions and reviewing school assignments.
While encouraging the use of artificial intelligence in education, the ministry also emphasised the importance of protecting students’ privacy, safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring responsible use of emerging technologies.