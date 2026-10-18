Public schools return on October 19 while some private schools follow their own calendars
Abu Dhabi: Thousands of students across the UAE will return to classrooms on Monday, October 19, following the first-term mid-term break, as public and private schools that observed the holiday resume lessons and turn their attention to academic assessments and preparations for the remainder of the term.
The return marks the end of a week-long break that began on October 12 under the academic calendar for 2026–2027.
However, reopening dates may differ among private schools following other curricula, depending on their approved academic calendars and the requirements of the relevant local education authorities.
The Ministry of Education's academic calendar sets out the school year for public schools and private institutions following its curriculum, while allowing some flexibility for other private schools.
With students returning to classrooms, schools face the task of identifying learning gaps, reviewing assessment results and providing additional support to pupils who have fallen behind.
The remaining weeks of the term offer an opportunity to assess how well students have mastered the material covered so far, rather than simply completing the prescribed lessons.
Schools will also need to monitor attendance, evaluate the effectiveness of academic support and keep parents informed about their children's progress.
Identifying pupils who need additional help, providing targeted interventions and measuring improvements will be among the priorities as the first term moves towards its final assessments.
Clear communication with families will also be important, particularly when explaining assessment results and the steps needed to improve academic performance.
The Ministry of Education's calendar applies to public schools and private schools following the ministry curriculum.
However, local education authorities may approve exceptions for private schools operating other curricula, allowing them to split their mid-term break between October and February according to their operational requirements.
The total break under this arrangement must not exceed five school days. Private schools in Sharjah are subject to separate regulatory arrangements.
Parents whose children attend schools following international or other non-ministry curricula should therefore check their school's approved calendar to confirm the return date.
Under the approved 2026–2027 academic calendar, the next major break will be the winter holiday, beginning on December 14, 2026.
Students will return to school on Monday, January 4, 2027, after the holiday ends on January 3.
The spring break will run from April 5 to April 11, 2027, with classes resuming on April 12.
The final school day of the academic year is scheduled for July 2, 2027.
The current school year began on August 31, 2026.
The Ministry of Education has also announced the academic calendar for the following two years, giving schools and families greater certainty when planning holidays and other commitments.
The 2027–2028 academic year will begin on August 30, 2027.
The first-term mid-term break will run from October 11 to 17, with students returning on October 18.
The winter holiday will begin on December 13, 2027, and end on January 2, 2028, with classes resuming on January 3.
Spring break will take place from March 27 to April 2, 2028, followed by a return to classrooms on April 3.
The academic year will end on June 30, 2028.
The following academic year will begin on August 28, 2028.
The first mid-term break is scheduled from October 16 to 22, with classes resuming on October 23.
The winter holiday will run from December 11, 2028, to January 1, 2029, followed by the return of students on January 2.
Spring break is scheduled for late March and the beginning of April, with students returning on April 2, 2029.
The final day of the academic year will be June 29, 2029.
The Ministry of Education introduced the three-year academic calendar to provide a more predictable schedule for schools, teachers, students and parents.
The framework establishes the beginning and end of each school year, major holidays and assessment periods, supporting advance planning and continuity in education.
It is also intended to balance classroom instruction with scheduled breaks, giving schools a consistent structure for delivering the curriculum and monitoring student progress.